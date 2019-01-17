× Davenport work release prisoner with weapons charge escaped

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police are looking for a man who failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center on Jan. 17.

Nicholas James Oliver Hebdon was admitted into the facility just two days ago on Jan. 15. He is convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony in Clinton County.

Hebdon is a 30-year-old man who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 207 pounds.

Authorities are asking for anyone who knows where Hebdon is to contact their local police.