Crash occurs at Avenue of the Cities and Kennedy Drive in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A crash occurred in the intersection of Kennedy Drive and Avenue of the Cities Thursday afternoon, January 17.

According to East Moline Police, four cars were in an accident with two people sent to the hospital. Police don’t yet know the extent of the injuries.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Kennedy Drive for the time being but should be normal soon. Check back often.

There were at least two vehicles involved, which crews were towing away around 4:45 p.m.

Multiple ambulances responded to the crash.

WQAD News 8 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates.