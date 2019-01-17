× Boys & Girls Club celebrates 25 years in the QC

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Boys and Girls Club is celebrating a quarter-century of “building great futures” in the Quad Cities.

Their annual Gala was scheduled for Saturday, January 26 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the QC Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

The event is put on every year to benefit the organization.

At the event, leaders planned to lay out their plan to ensure the success of youth in the Quad Cities community.

“We keep hearing that there’s nothing for teens to do, and that’s just not true,” said Elizabeth Zimmer Waldman, Director of Impact and Marketing. “Our programs provide almost everything that youth need – not just education, life skills and career development, but a safe place to go, meals and positive adult mentors.”

She also added that they planned to work with the Davenport mayor’s office to be involved with fighting juvenile crime rates.