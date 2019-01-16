× Winter Weather Advisory south tonight… Snow on track to start the weekend

First of two weather systems will be tracking across the area as early as overnight hours with the second still on track to start the weekend.

Expect some light snowfall to begin sometime after midnight Thursday before slowly coming to an end near lunchtime. For most, a good dusting to a half an inch is likely with roadways looking more wet than slippery. The only exception will be along Highway 34 from Mount Pleasant, IA to Galesburg, IL. where up to an inch of snow is likely. A mix of freezing rain is also likely and thus a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for this area from 9pm tonight to 9am Thursday morning. Untreated roadways will have the biggest impact.

We continue to track the potential for a stronger system by Friday night and Saturday. The track remains south of the area, keeping any heavy snows well south of the area as well. Too early on snowfall amounts but given the snowfall road conditions will be a challenge as I expecting plenty of blowing and drifting on main roadways.

As the system departs, temperatures will plummet later Saturday into Sunday with wind chills as cold as the minus teens Sunday night into Monday morning. Highs will struggle to get out of the single digits above zero that Sunday as well.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

