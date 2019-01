NEW YORK — Explosions sent the old Tappan Zee bridge straight down into the Hudson River on Jan. 15.

A report by ABC says the bridge was replaced by the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, which carries I-87 traffic over the Hudson River about 30 miles north of New York City.

The bridge remained half-submerged after the demolition, the report states. Crews will extract the pieces for recycling.