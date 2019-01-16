× The 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair entertainment list is now complete

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Mississippi Valley Fair officials announced the final act for the 2019 entertainment line up on Jan. 16.

Brooks & Dunn filled the Wednesday slot and completed the list. The duo formed in Nashville in 1988 and have sold more records than any other duo, including Simon & Garfunkel, according to All Music.

Here’s the complete list of acts:

Tuesday – Dan + Shay

– Dan + Shay Wednesday – Brooks & Dunn

– Brooks & Dunn Thursday – Jake Owen

– Jake Owen Friday – Tesla

– Tesla Saturday – Nickelback

– Nickelback Sunday – Brad Paisley

The fair will go from July 30 – Aug. 4.

