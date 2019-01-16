The 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair entertainment list is now complete

ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Brooks & Dunn perform during the Closing Night Gala at Cinecittà as part of the 2017 Celebrity Fight Night in Italy Benefiting The Andrea Bocelli Foundation and the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center on September 10, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Mississippi Valley Fair officials announced the final act for the 2019 entertainment line up on Jan. 16.

Brooks & Dunn filled the Wednesday slot and completed the list. The duo formed in Nashville in 1988 and have sold more records than any other duo, including Simon & Garfunkel, according to All Music.

Here’s the complete list of acts:

  • Tuesday – Dan + Shay
  • Wednesday – Brooks & Dunn
  • Thursday – Jake Owen
  • Friday – Tesla
  • Saturday – Nickelback
  • Sunday – Brad Paisley

The fair will go from July 30 – Aug. 4.

