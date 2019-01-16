The 2019 Mississippi Valley Fair entertainment list is now complete
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Mississippi Valley Fair officials announced the final act for the 2019 entertainment line up on Jan. 16.
Brooks & Dunn filled the Wednesday slot and completed the list. The duo formed in Nashville in 1988 and have sold more records than any other duo, including Simon & Garfunkel, according to All Music.
Here’s the complete list of acts:
- Tuesday – Dan + Shay
- Wednesday – Brooks & Dunn
- Thursday – Jake Owen
- Friday – Tesla
- Saturday – Nickelback
- Sunday – Brad Paisley
The fair will go from July 30 – Aug. 4.
