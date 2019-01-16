× Scammer poses as Davenport police over the phone

DAVENPORT, Iowa- The Davenport Police Department warns against a telephone scammer impersonating the police.

In a recent Facebook post the Davenport Police say a scam is falsely threatening locals with arrest. The scammer uses an app to appear as the Davenport Police on caller ID. Then the scammer warns victims they will be arrested unless they pay a large fine. Instructions are then given on how to pay the fine over the phone with a pre-paid charge card.

The Davenport police say they don’t solicit money over the phone. Plus, legal fines cannot be paid on those type of pre-paid cards.

They ask if you receive a call, don’t pay the fine and report the call to the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-7979.