River Center transformed into Pool Hall for regional tournament
DAVENPORT, Iowa – If you walk into the River Center on January 16, you might stumble upon a giant pool hall.
That’s because the Omega Billiards American Cue Sports Alliance (ACS) Midwest 8-Ball Championships are taking place Jan. 16 through Sunday Jan. 20.
More than 800 players be in the Quad Cities to compete for a grand prize totaling nearly $50,000.
There are 80 pool tables to play on, and 15 divisions players will compete in.
This is the second year the event is being held in the Quad Cities.
ACS Midwest Executive Director John Lewis joined WQAD’s Ryan Jenkins on Good Morning Quad Cities to explain the connection pool has to the QCA and to describe how much demand exists for Billiards tournaments in the United States.
Players in the tournament are part of pool leagues throughout the Midwest.
If you'd like to watch them in action, you can attend for free Jan. 16 - Jan. 20.
Here is the full Tournament Schedule:
Wed, Jan. 16: 12 pm - Men’s & Women’s Senior Singles/ Scotch Doubles (Man/Woman)
Thurs., Jan. 17: 10 am - Men’s & Women’s Open/Standard
3 pm - Men’s & Women’s Advanced 8-Ball Singles
Fri., Jan. 18: 12 pm - Men’s & Women’s 9-Ball Singles
8 pm - Men’s & Women’s 4-Person 8-Ball Teams
Sat.-Sun., Jan. 19-20: Men’s & Women’s Open/Standard 8-Ball Teams
The tournament also provides some economic benefits as well, according to leaders with "Visit Quad Cities."
“We’re thrilled to serve as host of the 2019 ACS Midwest 8-Ball Championships,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “800 of the best pool players will compete for four days in the 8-Ball Tournament showcasing their talent at the RiverCenter. Sporting events are incredibly important for our economic development and branding efforts and we are grateful for the partnership that we have with American Cue Sports in hosting their championship event.”
For more information about American Cue Sports, click here.