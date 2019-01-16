× River Center transformed into Pool Hall for regional tournament

DAVENPORT, Iowa – If you walk into the River Center on January 16, you might stumble upon a giant pool hall.

That’s because the Omega Billiards American Cue Sports Alliance (ACS) Midwest 8-Ball Championships are taking place Jan. 16 through Sunday Jan. 20.

More than 800 players be in the Quad Cities to compete for a grand prize totaling nearly $50,000.

There are 80 pool tables to play on, and 15 divisions players will compete in.

This is the second year the event is being held in the Quad Cities.

ACS Midwest Executive Director John Lewis joined WQAD’s Ryan Jenkins on Good Morning Quad Cities to explain the connection pool has to the QCA and to describe how much demand exists for Billiards tournaments in the United States.

Players in the tournament are part of pool leagues throughout the Midwest.

If you'd like to watch them in action, you can attend for free Jan. 16 - Jan. 20.