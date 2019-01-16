× Man found guilty in shooting death of anti-violence activist, Jason Roberts

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A jury has found 37-year-old Deondra Thomas guilty in the shooting death of 46-year-old Jason Roberts in downtown Davenport last June.

The verdict came down Wednesday morning, January 16, after jurors heard several days of testimony.

Thomas was also found guilty on a charge of firearms possession by a felon.

Roberts was one of the founders of the Quad Cities group ‘Boots on the Ground’ a grassroots effort to fight the very thing that killed him, gun violence, an issue that’s become commonplace in the Quad Cities.