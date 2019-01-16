Late-week system still on track to bring accumulating snows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're slowly beginning to get a clearer picture of what our next potent storm system will bring in terms of snow and wind as we head into the start of the upcoming weekend. The latest trends continue to suggest that we will be dealing with another round of accumulating snow late Friday night into much of the day on Saturday.

Because we are still 3-4 days out from seeing the first impacts from this system, snowfall totals have not yet come in line and confidence remains low on how much snow we will actually see. Looking at accumulation probabilities, there is at least a 50% probability of seeing at least four inches of snow in much of the Quad City region by Saturday evening, with lower probabilities to the north.

This storm system will be working with much colder air compared to our previous weekend system. Take a look at the strength of the cold to our north where temperatures are below zero in many locations, especially north of the U.S. Canadian border.

The storm will use the energy created by the sharp differences in temperatures to drive an area of low pressure that will move from the Southern Plains into parts of downstate Missouri, Illinois, and Kentucky by Saturday. As of right now, the strength of the storm remains the same, though the timing continues to shift a bit more into Saturday, with snow beginning by midnight and wrapping up sometime Saturday afternoon.

One key difference with this storm system will be the type of snow we'll experience and the stronger winds along with dangerous wind chills. The storm last weekend contained snow that had a higher content of water because it fell while temperatures were close to freezing. This time around temperatures will be in the 20s, making for fluffier snowflakes. These are the kind that typically accumulates better and will also blow around more easily. With winds expecting to nearly double, blowing and drifting snow will surely be a concern as we get into Saturday. Then, as the system wraps itself up and heads east, a surge of arctic air will dive down from the north creating dangerous wind chills for Sunday and Monday. Highs will be limited to the single digits and wind chill values will likely approach 20 degrees below zero at times.

Bottom Line: By Thursday morning we'll have an early look at where the heaviest snow will fall and what kind of accumulation can be expected. Stay on top of this storm system, especially if you plan to travel this weekend.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke