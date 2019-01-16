× Iowa food stamps arrive early due to shutdown

DES MOINES, Iowa- The USDA will issue February’s SNAP benefits early.

The Iowa Department of Human Services said in a press release February benefits will become available on January 17, 2019. These are still the normal February benefits, they are just being issued early.

Due to the government shutdown, the Iowa DHS wanted to ensure life still runs as normal as possible. “We understand the importance of ensuring food security for Iowans in need and will do everything we can to ensure there is as little disruption as possible,” said Director Jerry Foxhoven.

The DHS says in the upcoming weeks there may be increased call volume, which may impact the timeliness of returned calls. Contingency plans are being developed for March.