COMING SOON: New Segment Airs on Good Morning Quad Cities Featuring New Development Projects

What's going in here? What's happening over there? These are questions we all ask as we drive around town and Good Morning Quad Cities' newest segment - Coming Soon - is about answering those questions.

Here are this week's updates:

John Deere Road and 16th Street, Moline

FedEx Office opens Wednesday, January 16th in its new location at the northeast corner of John Deere Road and 16th Street. FedEx Office is moving from its old location by the old Best Buy to this new location.

According to Ray Forsythe, Moline's Director of Planning and Development, Moe's Southwest Grill is also going in this new building. It's opening its first Illinois Quad Cities location (its Iowa Quad Cities location is at the corner of Utica Ridge Road and 53rd Street in Davenport). Forsythe told WQAD News 8 this location is set to open in late winter or early spring.

There's also a lot of work being done on the old building next to this new one.

Forsythe said Jersey Mike's is filling one part. Construction is expected to start this month on the sub shop and this new location is already listed on its website.

Forsythe adds that UnityPoint Health is also opening a new medical facility in this spot.

There's no timeline on either of these projects yet.

Brady Street and Kimberly Road, Davenport

The gas station is gone and now a new strip mall sits in its place. A company from Michigan is behind it - making its first investment in Iowa. One of the businesses is already open: Stanton Optical does eye exams and sells glasses. As for what's going next door, the developers told WQAD News 8 they're still looking for a tenant.

Now, we need YOUR HELP! Do you have a construction site or development project you would like us to look into? If so, take a horizontal picture and send that picture with an address to news@wqad.com with "FOR GMQC COMING SOON SEGMENT" in the subject line. We will do the digging and report back as soon as we can!