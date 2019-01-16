× Coal Valley elementary school on lockdown

COAL VALLEY, Illinois — Bicentennial Elementary School was placed on lockdown after police received word of a possible weapon inside the school.

The lockdown went into effect around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, January 16, according to a spokesperson with the Coal Valley Village Police Department.

A spokesperson with the Moline-Coal Valley School District said police had gotten an anonymous tip that there could be a weapon in the school. Officers ordered the school go into a “passive” lockdown.

Around 2:15 p.m. classes were being released one at a time.

The school was initially supposed to let out around 1:30 p.m., but the lockdown delayed their schedule.

Police were investigating the tip, which was not seeming to be credible, according to the school district spokesperson.