WQAD Sports 1-15-2019

Posted 11:14 pm, January 15, 2019, by
  • Assumption races past Alleman to retain "A" Trophy
  • Rock Island races past Geneseo despite a HUGE 1st quarter from Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera
  • 1A Prince of Peace bests 4A Davenport North
  • Newman complates comeback to best Hall in Three Rivers showdown