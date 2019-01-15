- Assumption races past Alleman to retain "A" Trophy
- Rock Island races past Geneseo despite a HUGE 1st quarter from Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera
- 1A Prince of Peace bests 4A Davenport North
- Newman complates comeback to best Hall in Three Rivers showdown
WQAD Sports 1-15-2019
North Scott bests West to stay unbeaten
Lancers cruise in MAC opener
Alleman boys race past Kewanee
Lady Spartans impress in dominating MAC win
Pleasant Valley girls race to MAC win
North bests Burlington in MAC opener
TBK Quad Cities Marathon rated best marathon in Illinois
QC River Bandits have a new General Manager
ABC offers live coverage on election night
Bettendorf rolls to another District title
County commissioner tells black woman he belongs to ‘master race’
Voters re-elect Senator Neil Anderson
Quad City Rowing Association takes home 4 gold medals