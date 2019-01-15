Watch Live: Closing statements made in Jason Roberts murder trial

Update: The prosecution has rested. Court is due back in session around 2:55 p.m. for closing statements from the defense.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Testimony started January 9, 2019, in a Davenport murder case. Deondra Thomas, 37, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jason Roberts.

Police responded to a call on June 9th, 2018, just after 2 a.m., where they found Jason Blair Roberts suffering from life-threatening injuries. He had been shot three times. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

His family said he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Testimony lasted through Tuesday, January 15. Closing statements are underway.

