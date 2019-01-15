× Two weather systems still on track later this week… I still see snow for both

Clouds we’ve been seeing throughout the day will continue overnight along with the possibility of drizzle to freezing drizzle in spots. Untreated road surfaces and sidewalks will be slick in spots as temperatures drop in the 20s.

Clouds will linger through your Wednesday morning before we see some filtered sun later in the day and highs around 30.

After Wednesday is when we’ll be tracking a couple of weather systems in the days ahead with the first arriving late that night into Thursday morning. This will feature a brief light mix well after midnight Thursday before changing to a light snow near dawn that day. Could see some light accumulation with this system.

We’ll see a pause between systems later Thursday into Friday before it gets very active once again heading into the weekend. This will feature some accumulating snow followed by some blowing and drifting Friday night into Saturday. Too early on amounts but its safe to say the shovel will come in handy once again.

Behind this storm system comes the seasons coldest air that night into Sunday with wind chills well below zero and daytime highs on Sunday only in the single digits!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

