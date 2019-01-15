[Photos] Captain’s Table restaurant plans redesigned from 2-story to 1-story

MOLINE, Illinois — The owner of the Captain’s Table is restructuring the restaurant’s design, forced to change the plans for its rebuild from a two-story to a one-story.

The Captain’s Table was destroyed in a fire in January of 2018. Since then, General Manager Robert Egger has been pushing for a rebuild.

Renderings for a new design were released in April of 2018. The two-story structure was going to have a lounge, multiple patios, a fire pit, observation deck, a room for private parties and waiting area.

After review of the plans, Egger said they had to make a lighter structure, because a study showed that the soil in the area was not going to hold all that weight.

With the old plan scrapped, the new plan, as of January 15, 2019, was to build a one-story structure that’s 120-feet by 50-feet. The building would have a 120-foot-long deck. Egger said every table would have a view of the river.

Moline’s City Council was set to talk about the plans at their meeting Tuesday evening, January 15. The council approved $800,000 in funding for the project back in August.

Project leaders will be looking for a contractor to bid on the construction in February.