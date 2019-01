MELBOURNE, Australia — Rock Island native and professional tennis player Madison Keys is competing in the Australian Open.

Keys advanced through the first round after defeating Destanee Aiava on Tuesday, January 15. She was set to match up against Anastasia Potapova on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old is seeded No. 17 in the open.

