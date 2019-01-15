× It’s a boy! Niabi Zoo welcomes baby monkey to the family

COAL VALLEY, Illinois- Niabi Zoo has announced their newest member, an adorable baby Monkey.

Katavi is an Eastern Black and White Colobus monkey (Guereza colobus).

“Eastern Black and White Colobus are found in the woodlands of tropical Africa and these strikingly colored primates are favorites among zoo visitors.”

Katavi is a male and was born on December 9th, 2018.

Niabi Zoo says his parents are Shirati, a 16-year-old female and Tuli, a 12-year-old male.

“All Baby Black and White Colobus start life completely white. After about 3 weeks patches of dark hair start to appear. It takes about 3 months for the babies to fully take on the coloration of mom and dad.”

Niabi has 9 Eastern Black and White Colobus monkeys, According to Niabi there are only 169 in North America!