In the Kitchen with Fareway: A Lightened Version of Broccoli Cheese Soup

MOLINE, Illinois — January is National Soup Month and Fareway Food Store’s Caitlyn Ferin is making a Lighter Broccoli Cheese Soup Tuesday, January 15. Here are the ingredients:

* 2 Tbsp butter or olive oil

* 1 small onion, minced

* 2/3 cup diced carrot

* 3 garlic cloves, minced

* 1/4 cup flour

* 3 cups low sodium vegetable or chicken stock

* 2 cups 2% milk

* 3-4 cups broccoli florets (about 1 medium head of broccoli)

* 1 tsp Dijon mustard

* to taste salt and pepper

* 8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese

Heat butter or olive oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat until melted. Add onion and carrots and sauté until soft, about 4–5 minutes. Add garlic and stir. Add flour and sauté for 1 more minute, stirring constantly. Whisk in stock until evenly combined. Add milk, broccoli, mustard, salt and pepper and bring soup to a simmer. Reduce heat and simmer for 10–12 minutes, or until broccoli is tender. Stir in cheese until completely melted.