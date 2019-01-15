× Hope Creek Care Center advisory board president resigns, wants board dissolved

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — The president of Hope Creek Care Center’s advisory board resigned on Jan. 15 with a message – dissolve the board.

President Jessey Hullon told News 8 the board is not effective. He said the responsibilities of the board should be returned to elected officials on the Rock Island County Board.

“It was a pleasure to serve the citizens of Rock Island County and the great employees of this outstanding facility,” Hullon wrote in an email. “Please accept this email as a letter of my resignation.”

The advisory board was created in 2016.