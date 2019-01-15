Girl Scout cookie season is upon us, here’s what you should know

QUAD CITIES- It’s that time of year again, the ovens have been baking nonstop, it’s Girl Scout cookie season!

According to girlscouts.org the official start of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois cookie season is January 18.

In addition to the classic favorites, Girl Scouts are adding a new cookie to their lineup. It’s a gluten-free caramel chocolate chip cookie, yum.

Wanna know where you can get your fix? We have you covered.

Don’t feel guilty about eating all those boxes either, remember it’s for a good cause…

“The largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, the Girl Scout Cookie Program is proven to help the majority of girl participants develop five essential life and business skills, fostering the next generation of women who are entrepreneurs and business leaders. A recent Girl Scout Research Institute study found that 85 percent of girls surveyed learned how to set goals and meet deadlines, 88 percent became effective decision-makers, 88 percent learned to manage money, 85 percent gained people skills, and 94 percent learned business ethics—all through the Girl Scout Cookie Program. Two out of three girls surveyed (66 percent) developed all five skills while doing amazing things for themselves and their communities.”

Check out the full cookie line-up below!