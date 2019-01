Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois- Work is set to begin on school upgrades in Galesburg this summer.

The board wants to update things like security and fire safety at King Elementary, Lombard Middle School, the high school and the Lincoln Education Center.

The board also plans to close Gale and Neilsen Elementary and Churchill Middle School. Potentially by theĀ end of the 2020 school year.

The board still needs final approval from the state on the plans.