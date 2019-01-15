× Dozens of vehicles towed in Davenport during snow emergency

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Dozens of vehicles were towed off snow routes overnight after the city declared a second snow emergency.

More than 70 cars were towed between Monday and Tuesday, January 14th and 15th. They were towed because they were in the way of plows working to clear the streets.

Drivers were allowed to park for free in the city’s ramps beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday until 7 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the city.

All the cars towed were taken to Fred’s Towing in west Davenport.