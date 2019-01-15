Ag in the Classroom returns Wednesday…with a bit of a twist!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMBRIDGE, Illinois- We are happy to begin another round of Ag in the Classroom, Wednesday, January 16 on Good Morning Quad Cities.

The Illinois Farm Bureau's DeAnne Bloomberg hooked me up with Cambridge FFA teacher Trenton Taber. Through him and his student Bradleigh Schaefer, the two are going to come up with ideas for us every other week on Good Morning Quad Cities. Schaefer will bring in at least one other student every week to help her out. Taber plans on helping out behind the scenes.

Wednesday, Schaefer, is going to show us how to make a garden in glove.

For instructions on the activity, see the information below:

The goal for this project is to teach students about seed germination using gloves and cotton balls.

Materials Needed:

• Clear plastic glove

• 5 cotton balls

• 5 types of seeds, 3-4 seeds of each (examples: lettuce, carrot, cucumber, tomato, broccoli)

• Pencil

• Water

• Marker

1. Write your name on a clear plastic glove.

2. Wet five cotton balls and wring them out.

3. Place 3-4 seeds of the same type on each cotton ball (or dip the cotton balls in the seeds to pick them up). You may want to

keep track of which seed is in which finger.

4. Put a cotton ball with the seeds attached into each finger of the glove. Hint: You may have to use a pencil to get the cotton

ball all the way to the tips of the glove fingers.

5. Blow up the plastic glove and close it with a twist tie.

6. Tape the glove to a window, chalkboard, or wall. You may want to hang a clothes line under a chalk tray and use clothes pins to

hold the gloves on.

7. The seeds will germinate in 3 to 5 days. Keep a plant diary and look at the seeds under a microscope.

8. Transplant the seeds about 1 ½ to 2 weeks by cutting the tips of the fingers off the glove. Transplant the cotton ball and small

plants into soil or sphagnum moss.

9. After growing to full size, plants can be made into a salad.