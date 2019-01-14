YOUR MONEY With Mark: Today Could Decide the Future of Sears, Kmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is an important day for Sears Holdings, its Sears/Kmart stores and thousands of its employees.

A bankruptcy auction is being held today to determine if a $5 billion bid from the Chairman of Sears to buyout the company is going to be approved.

On Monday, January 14th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski talked about why that bid may not be good enough:

"This is the only bid that’s been received to save the company, but the creditors are against this bid." he explained. "They believe they could recover more of their money if the company is liquidated and scrapped."

