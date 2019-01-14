Watching late week system for more snow potential

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some locations are still digging out from this weekend's snow system while we have our eyes set on another potentially snowy system for the end of this week.

The energy for our next snow maker is currently sitting in the Pacific Ocean, some 5,000 miles from the Quad Cities. Several social media pages have posted doomsday snowfall total maps for this particular system before it has even had a chance of reaching our observation network on the west coast of the U.S. While the maps may look impressive, they are far from accurate. The storm system from this past weekend is a good example of that. Many of the computer guidance we look at pointed to lower snowfall totals here locally, and when things were said and done by Sunday morning we actually ended up seeing more snowfall than originally expected. Those projections were just some 24 hours before the impacts were felt!

Here's the timeline that I'll be following as we track this energy in the next several days. As of last Saturday, we began to see signs that another winter system may certainly be possible for the following weekend. Today, confidence is growing that there will be a storm system somewhere in the general region, but specifics as to where and how much precipitation it will contain remain a mystery. As we inch closer to the middle of the week, especially by Wednesday, we'll know the specific timing and impacts, including whether we will see more snow or rain and how much wind the system could bring with it. By Thursday we will have enough data to get a firm grip on the potential snowfall totals we will be faced with. Until then, there are far too many unknowns to accurately say what will fall and where.

The bottom line: A significant storm system is certainly possible somewhere in the Quad Cities region later this week and into the first part of next weekend, but the exact impacts and precipitation totals are not yet known. Use extreme caution regarding any snowfall maps you may see before Thursday.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

