Watch Live: J.B. Pritzker to be sworn in as governor of Illinois at noon

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois welcomes its 43rd governor as Democrat J.B. Pritzker is inaugurated in Springfield.

Pritzker was expected to take the reins from Gov. Bruce Rauner on Monday, January 14. Pritzker defeated the first-term Republican Rauner in November.

A program for the inauguration began at 11 a.m. at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield. Pritzker was scheduled to take the oath of office around noon.

Juliana Stratton will also be sworn in as lieutenant governor.

Incoming Attorney General Kwame Raoul will be inaugurated and Secretary of State Jesse White, Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Treasurer Michael Frerichs will be sworn in to new terms.

