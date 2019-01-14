× Traffic backed up, down to one lane on I-74 bridge

MOLINE, Illinois — Two vehicles are stopped in the left lane of the I-74 bridge heading into Iowa, backing up traffic past 12th Avenue.

Iowa Department of Transporation cameras show two gray vehicles, a truck and a car, stopped in the left lane. Traffic is slowly merging into the right lane to pass.

Commuter should expect delays on the bridge until the issue is resolved.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is available.