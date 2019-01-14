× Tracking another winter storm for the Midwest… Here’s what we know

Socked in with the clouds throughout the day and thus temperatures will likely will not get out of the 20s for most of the area.

Temperatures will hover in the 20s as we head overnight as some slightly warmer air nudges its way toward our area. In that transition, not only do we enhance the cloudiness but enough moisture will be squeezed out to produce freezing drizzle and flurries in spots. Roads may be slick on untreated roadways including bridges and overpasses into Tuesday morning. Be prepared!

Clouds will linger throughout our Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 30s.

The week’s brightest comes Wednesday before we see some slow changes heading into the upcoming weekend. By Thursday, a weak disturbance will quickly brush the area with no worse than a passing snow shower or flurry. Afterwards, another powerful winter storm is still on track to impact the Midwest, including the Quad Cities later Friday into Saturday.

Snowfall appears likely, but as to how much is way too early. By the time we get to Thursday is when the amounts across the area will be more clear. What’s also on track is the seasons coldest temperatures which will follow this winter storm starting Sunday and into all of next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here