DUBUQUE, Iowa — The Dubuque Community School District has delayed the starts of their school day after a threat was made to Jefferson Middle School.

Multiple students reported threats made to the middle school on social media on Jan. 13, a statement from the district said.

According to the statement, police have been investigating the threats throughout the night.

“As a district, we take any potential threat to our schools seriously. In this case, we believe it is the most appropriate action to delay this morning to allow the police additional time to investigate,” the statement said. See the full statement, here.

This evening, multiple students reported receiving a threat to Jefferson MS for tomorrow morning, 1/14. No other schools were referenced. We are working closely with the Dubuque Police Department to investigate and will share additional info as it becomes available. — Dubuque Schools (@dbqschools) January 14, 2019