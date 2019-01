Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday features the Moline Basketball team. They have won 9 straight games to improve to 16-2 and are ranked 9th in the state.

Bettendorf Basketball is off to a 10-1 start, ranked 5th in the polls. The bulldogs are coming off another big win against state ranked Davenport Central.

The FCA story of the week features a Black Hawks Basketball player who took a leap of faith to play with the Braves.

