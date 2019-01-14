Suspicious death investigation underway at home in Barstow, IL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARSTOW, Illinois -- Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman.

The woman was found outside a home in the 100 block of 186th Street on Monday, January 14 around 7 a.m., according to a statement from Chief Deputy Steve Ven Huizen with the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department.

There was a police presence outside the home with crime scene tape placed in the area. A spokesperson with the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office told News 8 that it was a suspicious death investigation.

Details will be added as information becomes available.