Sterling boxing club sees outpouring of support, still searching for new location

STERLING, Illinois-- The owner of a boxing club in Sterling says he's seen an outpouring of support after he had to move out of his old location.

Al Silva has been a boxing instructor for decades but had to move Silva's Boxing Club after a rent increase.

The GoFundMe set-up for the boxing club has gotten more than $3,000 in donations since the move, but Silva is still looking for a new location. The money raised so far will go towards rent once he finds a new location.

"I haven't given up yet," Silva says. "What I'm focusing on more than anything else if finding a building."

Silva says he's been working with multiple departments and agencies, from the mayor to police, to try and find an affordable location.

The boxing coach says he needs somewhere convenient and close to the city so kids can walk or ride their bikes there if they don't have any other transportation.

