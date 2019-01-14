Coin shop robbed at gunpoint on Avenue of the Cities in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois — A coin shop on Avenue of the Cities was robbed at gunpoint, according to police.

Police were called to Ace Coins around 5:15 p.m. Monday, January 14. The store was robbed by two people, each with a gun and wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts.

The two were described as black males, one standing about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and the other about 6-feet tall, both with medium builds, according to Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin.

It was reported that at least one of them jumped over the counter. They got away with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

The two left the store and fled westbound on foot before getting into a vehicle, said Detective Griffin.

There were no injuries.

Officers remained on scene canvassing the alley behind the building and taking pictures. Surveillance video from the store was being reviewed.

If you have any information call the Moline Police Department or Crime Stoppers.