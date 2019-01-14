It’s national dress your pet day, let’s celebrate

USA- National Dress Up Your Pet Day is observed each year on January 14. nationaldaycalendar.com says this day was created to make it a special day for our pets, and to support the pet fashion community.

“National Dress Up Your Pet Day was founded in 2009 by Celebrity Pet Lifestyle Expert and Animal Behaviorist, Colleen Paige.”

Even our Pet of the Week was dressed up today!