× Iowa man missing after officials find abandoned snowmobile

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities say a man is missing after they found an abandoned snowmobile they say is associated with him.

Spencer Ray Adam, 25, of Richland, is the missing driver, according to a press release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office was notified of the missing driver at 1:49 a.m. on Jan. 14, the release states. Authorities began searching and ultimately found the abandoned snowmobile at 3:00 p.m.

Officials say they found the vehicle near the Skunk River and Highway 34 bridge. This is just south of Rome, Iowa, in the western part of Henry County.

Authorities are still searching for Adam.