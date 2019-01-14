Iowa to see first girls state wrestling tournament

It will be a history making weekend for girls sports in the state of Iowa. Dustin Nolan explains how the ladies will take center stage on the mats, with the first ever girls wrestling state tournament taking place on January 19th, at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. See how a local duo is eager to leave their mark.