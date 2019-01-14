Here’s how local democrats are reacting to the inauguration of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY - Local Democratic leaders went to Springfield on January 14, 2019, to witness billionaire J.B. Pritzker being sworn into office.

Governor Pritzker is no stranger to Rock Island County.

Derek Jones, chair of the Rock Island County Democrats, says the Quad Cities was the first place Pritzker visited when considering a run for the Governor's office.

Now that Pritzker is Governor, Jones says local leaders are confident that J.B. Pritzker will keep the Quad City area in mind when introducing new laws and legislation.

"I believe that He knows that people in our area represent the best of Illinois and he will never be a stranger and won't forget about us." said Jones in a phone interview with WQAD News 8 on the morning of Governor Pritzker's inauguration

Jones also mentioned that he is feeling optimistic about the possibility of funding being approved for high-speed rail service between the Quad Cities and Chicago.

"I'd like to see more funding added to complete the high-speed rail project from Quad Cities to Chicago that we've been waiting on for over four years now." said Jones.

The Rock Island County Democrats are in the process of planning an event that will take place in March. They hope the new Governor will make a visit to Rock Island County to attend that event.