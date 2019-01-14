× Davenport issues 2nd snow emergency to clear covered roads

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The city has issued another snow emergency for specific parts of the city to help with snow removal.

The second Snow Emergency is specific to the Downtown and Hilltop areas and will go into effect at 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 14. This snow emergency is effective until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 15. During a snow emergency, parking on posted snow routes is prohibited.

People can park for free in the city’s ramps beginning 5 p.m. on Monday through 7 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the city.

See the snow plow routes on the city’s website.