An egg just cracked the world record for most-liked Instagram photo

Think about your favorite photo of all time. Is it colorful, inspiring, entertaining? Now guess what the rest of the world must like to see. Maybe a new celebrity baby or a basketball trick shot?

With so many photos on Instagram, one must rise above the rest: The most-liked Instagram photo.

The record was just cracked and it’s more egg-citing than you could guess… An egg. No, that’s not a yolk.

A photo posted by @world_record_egg on Instagram just beat the world-record for the ‘Most Liked Image on Instagram,’ surpassing the last record holder Kylie Jenner, with 18 million likes on the photo of her birth announcement.

This awe-inspiring egg has received over 26 million likes on Instagram. And with the entire profile being dedicated to this one photo, you could say they put all their eggs in one basket.

Doesn’t that just crack you up?

Guinness World Records verified the achievement on Jan. 14, 2019.

So if you’re wanting to get in on this egg-streme world-record, you may want to scramble and like the egg-splosive viral photo.