State Troopers ask drivers to move over for emergency vehicles

ELDRIDGE, Iowa -- On January 12, 2019, Trooper Christopher Lambert was tragically killed in the line of duty. At approximately 4:45 p.m. Trooper Lambert was struck while on scene of a three-vehicle crash on I-294 near Willow Road.

State Troopers are reminding driver's to move over for emergency vehicles.

"Slow down, so that you`re not trying to last minuet change lanes," Iowa State Patrol Trooper Dan Loussaert said. "You don't want to be hitting your breaks at the last second and possibly causing a secondary crash."

It's the law in Illinois and Iowa. In Iowa, drivers have to change lanes or slow down for emergency or maintenance vehicles stopped on the side of the road with flashing lights. As of July 1st, 2018, drivers in Iowa have to move over for any vehicle with hazards on.

In Illinois, Scott’s Law requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

"That's the number one safety concern that I have," Loussaert said. "More so than being assaulted or being shot. I'm more concerned about being hit while I am out working on the road."

Lambert was a 5 year veteran of the Illinois state police. The driver who hit him is cooperating with police.