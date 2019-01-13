Snowstar takes a hit after unseasonably warm winter temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDALUSIA, Illinois – After a long break from the winter weather and unseasonably warm temperatures – snow was just what was needed at Snowstar Winter Park this weekend.

This was Snowstar’s 15th day open this season, but usually around this time they have been open for 25 days at least.

This weekend dozens of people and families came out to ski and tube thanks to the snow that fell in the area on Saturday.

For Snowstar it has been a tough season. They’ve had to reduce rates due to the weather since not all runs have been open.

“Grass, grass and mud unfortunately,” Dan McCanna, General Manager of Snowstar, comments on what the conditions have looked like at the park lately. “I meant there would be snow in areas where we were able to pile it up, but there were a lot of areas right n the middle of runs that had melted out completely. It was ugly to say the best.”

After this weekend, Snowstar hopes this snow will help them remain open through February.

But this year they started something new: Cosmic Galaxy Tubing.

This is a nightly event that uses colorful lights and music making the tubing hill the place to be this winter.