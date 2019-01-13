× Quiet days ahead… Tracking another winter storm later next week

The broken cloudiness we’ve been witnessing today will linger into tonight as overnight lows dip around the upper teens. No nasty wind chills as winds will be near calm overnight, too.

We’ll roll into our Monday with breaks of sun with temperatures around the 30 degree mark.

Temperatures will improve just above the freezing mark heading into our Tuesday. This transition will likely lead to overcast skies with just an outside chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle.

Skies will be brighter on Wednesday before we see some slow changes heading into the weekend. After seeing an increase in clouds on Thursday comes the next winter storm still scheduled to impact parts of the Midwest later Friday into Saturday.

Just like the last system, tracking will be the key as to how much snow will could potentially see. This will lead to some sharply colder and blustery conditions to start the weekend and continue into the following week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

