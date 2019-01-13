Iowa community rebuilding historic bridge destroyed by arson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINTERSET, Iowa- Madison County's historic bridge was burnt down in April 2017, but reconstruction is now underway. After three arsonists set fire to the Cedar Covered Bridge, the community decided to rebuild their piece of history.

Originally built in 1883, the Cedar bridge was one of the 19 original covered bridges in Madison county. Unlike other historic bridges, the Cedar Bridge was open to vehicle traffic. It became a popular tourist destination and wedding venue. Robert James Waller's featured the bridge in his 1992 book "The Bridges of Madison County," a top-seller Oprah Winfrey called the best book of the year. In 2003 the bridge was destroyed by arson, but the it was reconstructed and continues to be valued by the residents of Madison county.

County residents hold the Covered Bridge Fest the second week of every October. Construction on the Cedar bridge is expected to finish by the 2019 celebration.

The Madison County Covered Bridge Preservation Association welcomes donations to cover unexpected expenses.