× Gunshots fired in parking lot of Moline’s City Line Plaza

MOLINE, Illinois — Gunshots were fired in the parking lot of Jewel-Osco as police said one car was chasing another.

It happened around 5 p.m. Sunday, January 13 at the City Line Plaza parking lot off 1st Avenue A.

Shots were being fired from one car as it chased another through the lot, according to Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin. There were no reported injuries.

Detective Griffin said that there was an uninvolved vehicle parked in the back of the lot that was hit with gunfire.

Witnesses told News 8 that they were at the laundromat across the street when they saw the back window of a van get shot out and then saw a car flee the scene.

Police were searching for a small grey or silver car with front-end damage, said Detective Griffin. The car that was being shot at was described as a white sedan-style vehicle.

As of 6 p.m. there had been no arrests made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Moline Police at 309-797-0401.