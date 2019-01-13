Downers Grove police officer killed while handling crash

DOWNERS GROVE, IL

On January 12, 2019, Trooper Christopher Lambert was tragically killed in the line of duty. At approximately 4:45 p.m. Trooper Lambert was struck while on scene of a three-vehicle crash on I-294 near Willow Road.

While handling the crash Lambert was hit by a car in traffic. According to a post from the Illinois State Police Facebook page, he had “deliberately placed his vehicle in a position to protect the lives of the victims of the previous crash.” Lambert was thrown several feet and then given CPR by an off-duty nurse.

He was taken to the Glenbrook Hospital, where he passed away at 7:24 p.m.

Lambert was a five year veteran of the Illinois State Police District 15. He was previously in the U.S. Army. He lived in Highland Park and leaves behind a wife and one-year-old daughter.

“He will be remembered for his dedication to the Illinois State Police and for giving the ultimate sacrifice to protect and serve the citizens of Illinois,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz.