Chase that left Buffalo’s police chief injured to be retold on national TV show 

BUFFALO, Iowa — A Quad Cities crime case that left a police chief seriously injured and landed a Davenport man in prison will appear on national television.

The story of Buffalo police chief TJ Behning’s attempt to stop a man on the run in a stolen garbage truck will be featured on Investigation Discovery’s Body Cam on January 15 at 9 p.m. CT.

Back in September of 2017, Logan Shoemaker ran after police attempted to apprehend him for stalking. While escaping pursuit Shoemaker stole a garbage truck. Chief Behning was seriously injured while trying to stop Shoemaker’s stolen garbage truck with stop sticks. The truck crashed, causing Behning’s squad car to hit him. Shoemaker was sentenced to serve 58 years in prison.

Chief Behning’s was badly injured in the crash. According to a Facebook post from his wife Heidi Behning, surgeons are looking at options for knee surgery later this January.

Chief Behning is well known at local schools for acting as a mentor to students.