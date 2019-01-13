Area snowfall totals ending Sunday morning

The totals are in! A very sharp gradient created varying snowfall amounts across the Quad Cities region on Saturday as a long duration light snow event took place. Here’s a look at some of the totals.

The most impressive totals continue to come in near Macomb with several reports of 12 to as much as 15 inches of new snowfall. The official Quad Cities measurement came in at an impressive 6.9 inches. This new snow will dramatically ease the snow drought that has been taking place since December 1, 2018.

Some other reports from around the area…

Andover (Henry County, IL) 6.2″

Erie (Whiteside County, IL) 6.0″

Burlington (Des Moines County, IA) 10.0″

Carthage (Hancock County, IL) 14.0″

Schapville (Jo Daviess County, IL) 1.7″

New London (Henry County, IA) 6.3″

Sterling (Whiteside County, IL) 4.5″

***NOTE: Varying measuring techniques are used and these amounts may not accurately reflect what has fallen in your area.

A few flurries will continue this Sunday morning, especially east of the Quad Cities. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures rising close to freezing.

We’ll be tracking another opportunity to see even more accumulating snowfall later this week, followed by likely the seasons coldest temperatures so far.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke