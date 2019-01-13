Abandoned dogs now recovering at Furry Friends Refuge

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa- Nine dogs abandoned outside an animal shelter are on their way to recovery.

On January 7 the Bichon Shih Tzu mixes were left in front of Furry Friends Refuge in poor condition, according to a post from the shelter’s Facebook page. Their fur was heavily matted, covered in feces, and flea ridden. The dogs’ ages range from about five-months old to five-years-old. Some of the dogs need treatment for ear infections and dental issues.

Furry Friends has already started working to help the dogs. They have been groomed and vaccinated. Several dogs have found foster homes but still need plenty of socialization and time to recover before they are up for adoption.

Soon some dogs will be ready for adoption. For now Furry Friends Refuge is looking for foster homes and donations to help the dogs get better.